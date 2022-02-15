School resource officers recognized with a day of appreciation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers serve their communities in other ways than just patrolling the streets.

You may even see them in schools as resource officers.

Tuesday is National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day and it highlights people like Eau Claire school resource officer Nate Ollmann.

“Our primary role in the schools is safety, but a close second would be fostering relationships with the students and the staff,” Ollmann said.

When he’s not in his squad car, you can find Ollmann in schools like DeLong Middle School.

“Those really help drive building the bridges between us as a police department and being a part of the community allowing them to see us not just in necessarily in uniform but kind of dressed down in a more casual way that we are a resource and not always that authority figure,” Ollmann said.

The connection between SRO’s and students reach beyond school walls.

“I think the relationships that we’re able to foster help out when I cycle out and go back on the road,” Ollmann said.

DeLong’s Assistant Principal Lars Long agrees.

“Boy, do they just blossom and they’re relationships that don’t just stop when the students leave DeLong middle school, they go on if our students go to North, Memorial, they graduate,” Long said.

Relations building goes beyond students.

“I think because schools are a large part of our community having that relationship with the staff allows us to better communicate to try to figure out different ways of handling different situations where we don’t have to come in specifically as law enforcement or typical law enforcement,” Ollmann said.

Long says SRO’s offer a different kind of education.

“It’s one of those things as an SRO, they provide a skill set that we don’t have,” Long said. “They also provide additional relationships to students that maybe we don’t have.”

SRO’s are more than police officers and Long says they are truly appreciated.

“To all those SRO’s out there, thank you and keep up the hard work,” Long said.

Ollmann says it’s great having a day to highlight the work SRO’s do in schools. He says he wants more people to feel comfortable reaching out.

