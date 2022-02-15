Advertisement

Smoke forces brief Wisconsin Capitol evacuation

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities briefly evacuated the Wisconsin state Capitol on Tuesday after fire alarms went off moments before a state Senate floor session was scheduled to begin.

A spokeswoman for the state says the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning air handler and the Madison Fire Department was investigating.

The building reopened about 15 minutes after fire alarms sounded. The Senate delayed its start by 30 minutes following the building’s brief evacuation.

Tuesday is a busy day in the building with both the Senate and Assembly in session and Gov. Tony Evers delivering his State of the State speech at night.

