Two Chippewa Valley cities consider referendums to fund needs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In 2005 the State of Wisconsin created a limit on how much local governments could raise property taxes.

Local city leaders say that law is making it harder for them to serve their communities.

Every year the state tells each government how much it can raise property taxes.

It’s based off something called Net New Construction or the growth in the assessed value of a community.

Due to Eau Claire’s growth, the city has been able to generate more money.

“Last year we were able to increase the property tax levy for city operations by approximately $500,000,” said Jay Winzenz, the City of Eau Claire’s Finance Director. “That sounds like a lot of money, right? However, that gets eaten up very fast when we start talking about cost of living increases for municipal employees.”

Winzenz said last year’s increase was 2.5%.

However, inflation during the last 12 months was 4%.

That means most of the new income to the city goes to pay employees.

“That doesn’t leave anything to add new positions such as the six positions at the fire department,” Winzenz said. “In order to be able to fund those positions, either we have to cut some place else, or we have to generate additional revenue.”

To grow the available money for its needs, the city plans to ask for a referendum to allow the city to exceed the levy limit,” Winzenz said. “About two-thirds of our revenue is coming in the form of property taxes through the property tax levy, so really that’s where we need to focus if we’re going to talk about generating additional revenue to expand services and keep up with demand in Eau Claire.

Like Eau Claire, the City of Chippewa Falls is exploring a potential referendum.

Mayor Greg Hoffman said the city budget is getting tighter and tighter.

“We have some breathing room, but it isn’t enough to add on staff,” Hoffman said. “I’m just concerned that the police won’t get there in the same amount of time. The ambulance will take longer because we got more people-- we don’t have enough staff. The streets are going to take longer to get plowed because they don’t have enough staff.”

Despite its growth, Hoffman said the city only gets a fraction of that in additional property tax revenue.

If they could get more in taxes, he said they wouldn’t need to consider a referendum.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Chippewa Falls will begin talking about what a referendum could mean.

The City of Eau Claire is working to put a referendum on the November ballot.

It’s still determining how much money it will ask for.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.