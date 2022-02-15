Advertisement

Two Chippewa Valley cities consider referendums to fund needs

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In 2005 the State of Wisconsin created a limit on how much local governments could raise property taxes.

Local city leaders say that law is making it harder for them to serve their communities.

Every year the state tells each government how much it can raise property taxes.

It’s based off something called Net New Construction or the growth in the assessed value of a community.

Due to Eau Claire’s growth, the city has been able to generate more money.

“Last year we were able to increase the property tax levy for city operations by approximately $500,000,” said Jay Winzenz, the City of Eau Claire’s Finance Director. “That sounds like a lot of money, right? However, that gets eaten up very fast when we start talking about cost of living increases for municipal employees.”

Winzenz said last year’s increase was 2.5%.

However, inflation during the last 12 months was 4%.

That means most of the new income to the city goes to pay employees.

“That doesn’t leave anything to add new positions such as the six positions at the fire department,” Winzenz said. “In order to be able to fund those positions, either we have to cut some place else, or we have to generate additional revenue.”

To grow the available money for its needs, the city plans to ask for a referendum to allow the city to exceed the levy limit,” Winzenz said. “About two-thirds of our revenue is coming in the form of property taxes through the property tax levy, so really that’s where we need to focus if we’re going to talk about generating additional revenue to expand services and keep up with demand in Eau Claire.

Like Eau Claire, the City of Chippewa Falls is exploring a potential referendum.

Mayor Greg Hoffman said the city budget is getting tighter and tighter.

“We have some breathing room, but it isn’t enough to add on staff,” Hoffman said. “I’m just concerned that the police won’t get there in the same amount of time. The ambulance will take longer because we got more people-- we don’t have enough staff. The streets are going to take longer to get plowed because they don’t have enough staff.”

Despite its growth, Hoffman said the city only gets a fraction of that in additional property tax revenue.

If they could get more in taxes, he said they wouldn’t need to consider a referendum.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Chippewa Falls will begin talking about what a referendum could mean.

The City of Eau Claire is working to put a referendum on the November ballot.

It’s still determining how much money it will ask for.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Eau Claire Express baseball team sold
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament

Latest News

Cannery District Apartments
Eau Claire Plan Commission approves final site plan for Cannery District Apartments
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Kleefisch proposes shifting some election duties to DOJ
DNR urges caution after three snowmobile-related deaths
A 45 Year Legacy
A 45 Year Legacy