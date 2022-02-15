Advertisement

Wisconsin bills would expand carrying of concealed weapons

(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Feb. 15, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to send to Gov. Tony Evers a pair of bills making it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin, including in vehicles on school property.

Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, is expected to veto the Republican bills.

One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would allow people with concealed carry licenses to have a weapon in their vehicle on school property. Another proposal would allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. The Assembly passed the measures last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

