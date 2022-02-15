Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to vote on protections for unvaccinated

(Capitol News Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate is set to vote on measures that push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

All four of the GOP bills in Wisconsin up on Tuesday are almost certainly to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Republicans who introduced the proposals say they are responding to voters who are fearful of losing their jobs if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. One bill bans so-called vaccine passports. Another says people who have had COVID-19 can’t be required to get vaccinated or be tested.

Medical groups say that vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19. They also say it’s not clear how long immunity lasts after an infection.

