1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead, and two people are hurt after a crash in Dunn County Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8:24 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Q near County N in Dunn County. The release also notes this was near Knapp. One person died, and two people suffered injuries due to the crash.

The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says upon arrival, authorities discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 57-year-old woman from Elmwood, Wis., was dead. Investigation indicates one of the vehicles failed to negotiate a curve, attempted to recover, however, over-corrected and entered the opposite lane.

Assisting at the scene were Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and Dunn County Highway Department. The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.