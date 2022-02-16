Advertisement

1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Wednesday Feb. 16 at 8:24 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Q near County N in Dunn County.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead, and two people are hurt after a crash in Dunn County Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8:24 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Q near County N in Dunn County. The release also notes this was near Knapp. One person died, and two people suffered injuries due to the crash.

The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says upon arrival, authorities discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 57-year-old woman from Elmwood, Wis., was dead. Investigation indicates one of the vehicles failed to negotiate a curve, attempted to recover, however, over-corrected and entered the opposite lane.

Assisting at the scene were Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and Dunn County Highway Department. The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 at 9:32 a.m. the...
Suspect taken into custody after theft of catalytic converters in Vernon County

Latest News

37-year-old Paul Marshall of Hudson is charged with homicide in the death of his 7-week-old...
Hudson man charged with homicide in infant’s death
My Fair Lady
Chi-Hi Musical: "My Fair Lady" (2/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/16/22)
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites