Advertisement

Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police

Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. London police have launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.(Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP)
By DANICA KIRKA
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London police have launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.

The investigation followed a series of stories in the Times of London, which reported that a longtime aide to Charles helped to secure the prince’s support for a Saudi citizen to receive a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations of as much as 1.5 million pounds ($2 million).

The Metropolitan Police Service said Wednesday that it decided to open a formal investigation after assessing the media reports, reviewing the findings of an inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation and looking at documents provided by the foundation. No one has been arrested, police said in a statement.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, said there was no evidence to back up the claims.

“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities,” Clarence House said.

The inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation, which is focused on preserving Dumfries House, an 18th-century estate in Scotland, found evidence of communication and coordination between the charity’s then-chief executive and “fixers” working to secure honors for a donor. The events took place from 2014 to 2018, and the man at the center of the allegations resigned last year.

“The board of trustees is determined that lessons will be learned to ensure that, in future, our charity maintains the highest standards in all areas and always acts with integrity and probity,” the foundation said in an undated statement on its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
The new recommendations were announced by the CDC on Friday, Feb. 11.
Mayo Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters under new CDC recommendations starting Tuesday

Latest News

Minnesota is seeing more than 1,000 stop-arm violations a year.
Grant money aimed to curb school bus stop-arm violators in Minnesota
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Award: Liz Walsh - Northwoods Elementary (2/16/22)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers...
Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight