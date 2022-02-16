Advertisement

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk will not seek reelection


Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk is not seeking re-election to a fifth term in office in 2022.(Max Cotton | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk is announcing he will not seek a fifth term in office in 2022.

In a letter to the media, Kowalcyzk wrote that he put in “a great deal of thought and reflection” as he decided against running again.

“I am proud of what I have accomplished during my tenure as sheriff, and will trust the good people of Chippewa County to make the important decision of selecting a new sheriff to continue the legacy of providing law enforcement services to our community,” Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk joined the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department in 1978 as a patrolman and began his run as sheriff in 2007 after first being elected in 2006. Kowalczyk said being a lifelong resident of Chippewa County, growing up in Boyd, made the role of sheriff important to him.

“I was raised in the Chippewa County community, and serving as your sheriff for the last 15 years has been the most rewarding experience of my law enforcement career,” Kowalczyk said. “It has been an honor and privilege.”

Kowalczyk, a Democrat, was re-elected in 2018, defeating Republican Travis Hakes. Hakes announced on Feb. 1 that he was running again for sheriff in 2022. The Chippewa County Clerk’s Office said that Hakes is the only candidate to file to run for sheriff so far, but the deadline to file papers is June 1.

