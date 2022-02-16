CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Chippewa Falls High School will present its Annual Musical February 18th, 19th, and 20th 2022. This year’s production marks the 50th Anniversary of the Annual Chippewa Falls High School Musical and to celebrate we are returning to the very first show ever presented by the school – a musical considered to be one of the greatest musicals of all time: Lerner and Lowe’s “My Fair Lady.” About the Show: (From the Music Theatre International Website: Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including: “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish. About the Production: The production is Directed and Designed by Nate Plummer (Alum of 2009) with Music Direction by Rachael McIlquham (Alum of 2010) and the Pit Orchestra is Conducted by Mike Renneke. Mr. Renneke also serves as the production’s Producer. The production features Gracie Wild as Eliza Doolittle, Henry Normand as Henry Higgins, Jordan Short as Col. Pickering, Will Zwiekel as Alfred P. Doolittle, Brian Hansen as Freddy Eynsford Hill, Morgan Mancl as Mrs Higgins, and Hailey Popping as Mrs. Pearce. The Ensemble features Nathaniel Enderson, Caleb Everman, Natalie Laus, Draven Fritzler, Aubrie Adrian, Aubrie Voigt, Bella Gerardi, Abigail Myers, Lillian Poepping, Hayley Zimmerman, and Grace Inzerillo. Performance Information: Performances will be in the Chippewa Falls High School Auditorium on February 18th at 7:00 PM, February 19th at 7:00 PM, and February 20th at 2:00 PM. A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Chippewa Falls Orchestra will occur before the Saturday February 19th Performance. Tickets are: $10 for Adults and $6 for Kids / Seniors.

