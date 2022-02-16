Advertisement

Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana.

Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row.

Davis rallied the Badgers late, finally giving them a 71-69 lead on a three-point play with 1:01 to go before sealing it at the free-throw line. Indiana missed two 3-pointers with a chance to take back the lead in the last 30 seconds.

