Eau Claire County announces survey and community engagement opportunities

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - As Eau Claire County leadership works on the development of the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, they are requesting input.

You can complete this brief survey to share your thoughts. They are also asking people to consider joining one of their virtual Community Engagement Sessions. The Sessions are an opportunity to come together with other community members to share thoughts and ideas for this Strategic Plan.

You can view, as well as sign up, for a Community Engagement Session here.

