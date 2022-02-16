Advertisement

Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is using his election year State of the State address to call on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his plan to send $150 to every taxpayer in Wisconsin, saying inaction by lawmakers now while people are suffering is “baloney.”

Republicans have already said the plan is dead on arrival.

Evers also announced that he was tapping federal pandemic relief money to pay for continuing a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin System for two years, increasing mental health services at schools and for Wisconsin National Guard members and supporting emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
The new recommendations were announced by the CDC on Friday, Feb. 11.
Mayo Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters under new CDC recommendations starting Tuesday

Latest News

[FILE] Gov. Tony Evers delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2019.
Evers to give fourth State of State as reelection race looms
Wisconsin bills would expand carrying of concealed weapons
Wisconsin Senate to vote on protections for unvaccinated
Wisconsin Assembly considers bail change after parade deaths