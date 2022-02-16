Grant money aimed to curb school bus stop-arm violators in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Schools and bus companies across Minnesota have been given $3.5 million in grant money to outfit school buses with stop-arm cameras.

The Minnesota Legislature has awarded the grants to 32 schools and bus companies to purchase and install the cameras, as well as buy supporting software programs.

According to the state Department of Transportation, Minnesota was seeing more than 1,000 stop-arm violations a year before the coronavirus hit and altered busing schedules. Adding the cameras will lead law enforcement to the violators.

State law requires motorists to stop when a school bus driver extends a stop arm and activates flashing lights. The law applies to motorists both in front of the bus and in back of it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.