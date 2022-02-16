Advertisement

La Crosse County man facing child pornography charges

According to the criminal complaint, authorities reviewed a CyberTip from the Wisconsin DOJ in...
According to the criminal complaint, authorities reviewed a CyberTip from the Wisconsin DOJ in Dec. 2021. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referred to an incident involving child pornography.(La Crosse County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse County suspected of possessing child pornography is facing child pornography charges.

The charges filed against 23-year-old Conner Dunn of West Salem include one count 1: sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc. and count 2: possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities reviewed a CyberTip from the Wisconsin DOJ in Dec. 2021. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referred to an incident involving child pornography. The incident linked to a Snapchat account which shared possible child pornography. The Snapchat account was found to be owned by Dunn.

The criminal complaint says after filling warrants, authorities received more information from Snapchat, Inc. The Snapchat information confirmed Dunn’s email address, and the cell phone number he used to register for the account. Files also showed three other video clips of suspected child abuse material reported to this agency through the CyberTip. It was not known who these clips were sent to. Files also showed messages between Dunn and another Snapchat user referencing pictures and videos, such as a message that read “send the youngest you got.”

On Jan. 25, 2022 a warrant was conducted at Dunn’s home. Electronics were seized and searched.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview with an officer, Dunn continuously denied sharing the Snapchat video containing child pornography. He denied owning a Snapchat account, until the officer explained how he identified him. He then told the officer he had an account a while ago, but didn’t have an account currently. The officer told him the incident took place in Sept., and it appears he deleted his account directly after. Dunn told the officer he could not remember why he no longer had the account, however, within minutes after he told the officer his account was hacked.

Dunn continued to deny sharing the video. He also would not acknowledge the conversations he had with the other Snapchat user.

The criminal complaint says information showed Dunn had contacted Snapchat support on Sept. 16, 2021, requesting assistance in recovering his account. He stated his account had been hacked, and was wanting to know why it was “banned.” Snapchat responded and informed him the account was removed from the database due to a violation of the Snapchat terms of service.

Dunn will have a Court appearance Feb. 18.

