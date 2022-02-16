La Crosse Fire Department responds to structure fire involving electrical heating appliance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Wednesday Feb. 16 at 5:07 a.m. the La Crosse Fire Department received a report of a possible fire in a basement at 5601 Mormon Coulee Road.

The La Crosse Fire Department says upon arrival, crews found smoke on the main floor of the home. All occupants made it out safe. The fire was found in a basement bedroom and involved bedding as well as clothing inside of a box. The fire was extinguished quickly and was contained to the single room, with no extension into the home.

The release from the La Crosse Fire Department notes at the time of the fire, seven residents and four pets were in the home. No injuries were reported. They found the cause of the fire to be combustible materials stored too close to an electrical heating appliance.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were Tri-State Ambulance and La Crosse Police Department. A total of 14 members of the La Crosse Fire Department were on scene.

