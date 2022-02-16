Multiple animals and equipment lost in Little Falls structure fire

TOWNSHIP OF LITTE FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Multiple animals have died after a structure fire in the Township of Little Falls Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, on Feb. 15 at 3:26 a.m. the Sparta Area Fire District received a report of a structure fire at 3678 Backtrail Road in the Township of Little Falls.

The release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says upon arrival of the Chief, the building was fully engulfed in fire. Several outbuildings nearby were threatened. A nearby construction trailer was moved, as it was also threatened. The owners were asleep and had received a call from Jackson Electric. The owners were told of a power outage on their property, and that is when they noticed the fire and called 911.

The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District considers the building a total loss. The release notes the building was used as a tack barn, hay storage, chicken coop, and storage for machinery. The release says it appears the fire started on the northeast end of the building and may be electrical in nature.

The building and contents are insured and no dollar estimate is currently available.

The release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says also lost in the fire were one pig, one dog, a skid steer, 20 chickens, two ducks, 10 guinea pigs, along with many horse saddles and miscellaneous equipment.

The release notes the Sparta Area Fire District were on scene for four hours. Assisting the Sparta Area Fire District were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract 1st Responders, Jackson Electric, Monroe County 911 Center and the Melrose Fire Department providing a tender and water.

