Advertisement

Multiple animals and equipment lost in Little Falls structure fire

According to a release from the Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, on Feb. 15 at 3:26...
According to a release from the Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, on Feb. 15 at 3:26 a.m. the Sparta Area Fire District received a report of a structure fire at 3678 Backtrail Road in the Township of Little Falls.(COURTESTY: Erv's Sparta Area Fire Protection District)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF LITTE FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Multiple animals have died after a structure fire in the Township of Little Falls Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, on Feb. 15 at 3:26 a.m. the Sparta Area Fire District received a report of a structure fire at 3678 Backtrail Road in the Township of Little Falls.

The release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says upon arrival of the Chief, the building was fully engulfed in fire. Several outbuildings nearby were threatened. A nearby construction trailer was moved, as it was also threatened. The owners were asleep and had received a call from Jackson Electric. The owners were told of a power outage on their property, and that is when they noticed the fire and called 911.

The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District considers the building a total loss. The release notes the building was used as a tack barn, hay storage, chicken coop, and storage for machinery. The release says it appears the fire started on the northeast end of the building and may be electrical in nature.

The building and contents are insured and no dollar estimate is currently available.

The release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says also lost in the fire were one pig, one dog, a skid steer, 20 chickens, two ducks, 10 guinea pigs, along with many horse saddles and miscellaneous equipment.

The release notes the Sparta Area Fire District were on scene for four hours. Assisting the Sparta Area Fire District were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract 1st Responders, Jackson Electric, Monroe County 911 Center and the Melrose Fire Department providing a tender and water.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 at 9:32 a.m. the...
Suspect taken into custody after theft of catalytic converters in Vernon County
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches

Latest News

According to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Wednesday Feb. 16 at 5:07 a.m....
La Crosse Fire Department responds to structure fire involving electrical heating appliance
As Eau Claire County leadership works on the development of the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, they...
Eau Claire County announces survey and community engagement opportunities
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
37-year-old Paul Marshall of Hudson is charged with homicide in the death of his 7-week-old...
Hudson man charged with homicide in infant’s death