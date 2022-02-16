Advertisement

Northwoods Elementary first grade teacher honored with Golden Apple award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our next Golden Apple award takes us to Northwoods Elementary school to honor a teacher who’s been educating first graders for the past three decades. Northwoods principal Luke Stordahl presented Liz Walsh with the award, her peers say Mrs. Walsh is a patient presence to her students who is also a gifted mentor for her fellow teachers and staff.

“I’ve always loved teaching first grade and watching the kids learn how to read and write and just their love for learning at this age, I just don’t know what could possibly match that. It’s been great watching the kids grow up and keeping in contact with a lot of the families and a lot of the students and I guess it’s absolutely been my dream job. I’ve been blessed wonderful families throughout the years that have also helped, it’s a partnership. In between all of us working together, the students have made great gains and I’m really proud of them,” says Liz Walsh.

“She just builds relationships with her students every single year and she just finds ways to engage them and encourage them to participate and she teaches them strategies on it’s okay to make mistakes, every time you make a mistake your brain grows and they are just eager to participate and learn as much as they can with her,” adds Northwoods first grade teacher Sarah Gilbert.

Special thanks to Mrs. Walsh’s family for coming to Northwoods to see her receive the Golden Apple award. Liz and the school will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

