Advertisement

Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that...
The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.(Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny.

It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue,” and Sotheby’s says it could sell for at least $48 million.

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.

The agency has also deemed the diamond “fancy vivid blue,” the highest color grading possible.

The big rock is expected to be placed for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
The new recommendations were announced by the CDC on Friday, Feb. 11.
Mayo Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters under new CDC recommendations starting Tuesday

Latest News

Minnesota is seeing more than 1,000 stop-arm violations a year.
Grant money aimed to curb school bus stop-arm violators in Minnesota
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Award: Liz Walsh - Northwoods Elementary (2/16/22)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers...
Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight