Rock the Riverfront Coloring Contest begins February 14

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Royal Credit Union is announcing the RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Youth Coloring Contest begins Feb. 14.

According to a release from RCU, this contest is intended for youth 12 years old and under. The contest is intended to encourage creativity, while also building awareness for the annual run/walk and the Veteran-focused charities that it supports in 2022. Ten winners will be selected the week of March 7. Prizes will include a Royal Credit Union (Royal) swag basket valued at $25.

WEAU 13 News is the proud sponsor of this contest.

RCU says in their release to participate, community members can pick up coloring sheets at any Royal office or print a copy online. Completed entries need to be returned on or before March 1. Completed Entries can be dropped off at any Royal office, emailed to foundation@rcu.org, or mailed to RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Coloring Contest, PO Box 970, Eau Claire, WI 54702.

According to the release from RCU, the Rock the Riverfront, featuring the Charity Classic, is celebrating 28 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that Royal Credit Union serves. Proceeds from the event are intended to benefit three Veteran-focused partner charities. The charities are Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas for Service of Eau Claire, and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

RCU says in their release that registration is open for both the in-person race and virtual race options through June 25, with pre-registration pricing through June 23. Registration details are available here. Every registration includes a free charity vote. Additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000. Second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.