Suspect taken into custody after theft of catalytic converters in Vernon County

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 at 9:32 a.m. the...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect is taken into custody after the theft of catalytic converters in Vernon County.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 at 9:32 a.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the several catalytic converters being stolen out of vehicles from United Cooperative, located in rural Hillsboro. Authorities say the suspect used the cutting took to remove the converters from several vehicles.

The sheriff’s office then began an investigation, and they say the catalytic converters were recovered by the end of the same day. Authorities identified 36-year-old Joseph Hodge of Elroy as the suspect.

The release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 10 at 3:09 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Elroy Police Department, searched a home located on Main Street in the City of Elroy. The search revealed more evidence in regard to the thefts. The suspect was not located at the time of the search.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in the release on Feb. 11, the Elroy Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Hodge was the passenger. Hodge was taken into custody on Vernon County’s charges. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was found during the stop. Hodge was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center, and booked in on the recommended charges of burglary, four counts of theft, four counts of criminal damage to property, and felony bail jumping. Charges have been filed through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Hodge is being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on a cash bond. He has a Court appearance scheduled on March 2 at the Vernon County Courthouse.

