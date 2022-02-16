Advertisement

UScellular invested over $400 million in Wisconsin network last year

UScellular
UScellular(WABI)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UScellular invested $407 million last year in its Wisconsin network, the company announced Wednesday.

The carrier put $31.4 million into network upgrades, $24.8 million into 5G modernizations and $350.8 million in 5G spectrum.

Christine Paulsen, director of sales for UScellular in Wisconsin, explained that the company also provided funds to nonprofit organizations.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now, and at UScellular we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them,” Paulsen said. “We will continue to invest in creating a great wireless experience for customers, while also ensuring we provide critical resources for youth in our local communities.”

More than $187,000 is going toward nonprofits, including $5,000 to Team Rubicon at Fort McCoy and $145,000 to four Boys & Girls Clubs.

UScellular also put nearly $2.4 million in its Wisconsin retail stores in 2021, including one new and 38 relocated or upgraded stores.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 at 9:32 a.m. the...
Suspect taken into custody after theft of catalytic converters in Vernon County
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are lifting its mask requirement at all...
CVTC facilities lifting mask requirement starting Feb. 17
Evers Calling for Special Legislative Session
Evers Calling for Special Legislative Session
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers calls for special legislative session for surplus spending
Eau Claire and Chippewa County Sheriffs to Retire
Eau Claire and Chippewa County Sheriffs to Retire
A sign on the UW-Eau Claire campus requiring masks indoors in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday,...
UWEC to drop mask mandate March 11