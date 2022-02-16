Advertisement

UW System to end mask mandate by spring break

System officials say they plan to withdraw mandates as soon as March 1 and will be finished...
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials say they plan to end their campus mask mandates by spring break.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday that widespread vaccinations and waning case numbers on system campuses and across the state justify the move.

Thompson says vaccines and tests will still be available on campus and students and employees can still opt to wear masks if they wish.

System officials say they plan to withdraw mandates as soon as March 1 and will be finished ending them no later than spring break.

