Wisconsin Republicans argue Gov. Evers’ use of the veto festers state’s problems

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Issues with Wisconsin’s worker shortage and finances “continue to fester” because of Gov. Tony Evers’ use of the veto, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) argued during his party’s response to the governor’s State of the State Address.

While Gov. Tony Evers highlighted the state’s budget surplus of $3.8 million, LeMahieu said Wisconsin is still not where they want it to be.

“During times of crisis, we need strong leaders to act decisively, leaders who cast a bold vision and—most importantly—deliver on that vision to the benefit of everyone,” LeMahieu said. “That is where Governor Evers has failed Wisconsin, time and again.”

The Senate Republican criticized Evers’ handling of protests in Kenosha that stemmed from the shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as bail policies of which discussions have been amplified recently due to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

He also denounced Evers’ use of federal dollars for COVID-19 response efforts, claiming the printing and borrowing of new money has caused inflation to spike to a 40-year high. He prided Republican’s efforts in creating state budgets and implementing a $3 billion tax cut.

“Ultimately, Governor Evers abandoned his own unrealistic budgets and followed our lead by signing our responsible budgets,” said LeMahieu. “We provided the strong leadership Wisconsin needed. And Governor Evers followed.”

LeMahieu continued, contending Evers’ use of the veto to “fix problems in our election administration” will be met with more proposals sent to his desk on reform. Evers has vowed to reject these proposals.

“The problems facing our state continue to fester because of Tony Evers’ veto pen,” LeMahieu said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) echoed LeMahieu’s response and credited promises completed by Evers to federal dollars or policy decisions by legislative Republicans.

“Governor Evers has failed to address the biggest issue facing our state – the workforce crisis,” Vos said. “My colleagues and I will again lead on another issue by passing a Stronger Workforce Initiative this spring to help get more people back into the labor force who have otherwise checked out of job searching.”

Evers acknowledged during his speech that employers have struggled in Wisconsin to fill jobs, saying his administration has invested $60 million into 12 programs that are regionally based. The Evers Administration also put $20 million into helping workers find new jobs and train to gain new skills.

