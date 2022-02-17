Advertisement

5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault

Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at...
Midland Christian School was allegedly the site of an abuse incident. Five administrators at the school were arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - According to court documents, five administrators at Midland Christian School were arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The arrests included Superintendent Jared Lee, Principal of the Secondary School Dana Ellis, Vice Principal of the Secondary School Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Greg McClendon and head baseball coach Barry Russell, KOSA reported.

According to the arrest affidavits for all five faculty members, on or about Jan. 20, a student-athlete was sexually assaulted with a baseball bat in a locker room.

The court documents said the coaches and administrators knew about the sexual assault and were instructed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

On Jan. 28, Midland police were made aware of a possible sexual assault at the school.

Police interviewed the victim on Feb. 11. According to the court documents, investigators also went to the school on Feb. 11 to talk to the superintendent, who was out of the office.

Instead, police spoke with the principal of the secondary school, who told them she was aware an incident was documented but could not provide any documents to police.

On Monday, Lee called investigators and, according to the affidavit, refused to answer any questions and requested police obtain a search warrant.

Later that day, the police was able to search Midland Christian School with a warrant and found documentation of the assault that was created on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12.

In the affidavit, police also reported finding emails between the staff, administrators and initial complaints that allege the faculty members refused to report the assault.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for all five coaches and administrators.

In a statement to KOSA regarding the arrests, Midland Christian described the incident as “an alleged hazing incident.” They also said, in part that “school officials have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and their investigation. ... The physical, spiritual, and emotional safety of our students is the most important responsibility we bear as educators and one we take seriously.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her
37-year-old Paul Marshall of Hudson is charged with homicide in the death of his 7-week-old...
Hudson man charged with homicide in infant’s death
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity

Latest News

A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again
The U.S. and NATO officials say that Russia's troop numbers are rising.
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine