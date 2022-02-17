Advertisement

CVTC facilities lifting mask requirement starting Feb. 17

Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are lifting its mask requirement at all...
Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are lifting its mask requirement at all campuses starting Thursday, Feb. 17.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are lifting its mask requirement at all campuses starting Thursday, Feb. 17.

College officials cite a decline in COVID-19 cases.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is always our top priority,” CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia, said. “At this time, with COVID-19 case numbers down, abundant access to the vaccine, testing readily available, and support from local health department officials, we’re ready to make masks optional in our facilities.”

CVTC says in the release that they continue to encourage vaccines and boosters. The release from the college says adherence to CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines remains in effect.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
2022 Spring Primary completed in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9 at 9:32 a.m. the...
Suspect taken into custody after theft of catalytic converters in Vernon County
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches

Latest News

Evers Calling for Special Legislative Session
Evers Calling for Special Legislative Session
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers calls for special legislative session for surplus spending
Eau Claire and Chippewa County Sheriffs to Retire
Eau Claire and Chippewa County Sheriffs to Retire
A sign on the UW-Eau Claire campus requiring masks indoors in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday,...
UWEC to drop mask mandate March 11