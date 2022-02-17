CVTC facilities lifting mask requirement starting Feb. 17

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are lifting its mask requirement at all campuses starting Thursday, Feb. 17.

College officials cite a decline in COVID-19 cases.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is always our top priority,” CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia, said. “At this time, with COVID-19 case numbers down, abundant access to the vaccine, testing readily available, and support from local health department officials, we’re ready to make masks optional in our facilities.”

CVTC says in the release that they continue to encourage vaccines and boosters. The release from the college says adherence to CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines remains in effect.

