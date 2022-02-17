DNR to issue refund checks to hunters who applied for wolf permit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource will refund the $10 application fee to customers who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the Fall 2021 wolf harvest season.

Following a federal court ruling on Feb. 10, wolves in the lower 48 states were returned to the Federal Endangered Species List. Under Wisconsin law, if the wolf is listed on the federal endangered list, the state is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest season.

The department will restore all customer’s wolf preference point records to their Fall 2021 pre-application status.

The $10 refund check will be sent via U.S. mail to the address on file in Go Wild. If needed, applicants may update their address in Go Wild before Feb. 24, 2022. Otherwise, no other action is required at this time.

Refunds could take up to six weeks to be processed.

