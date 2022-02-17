Gov. Evers calls for special legislative session for surplus spending

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers has created a roadmap on how to spend a large portion of the state’s project $3.8 billion surplus.

Evers is calling the Legislature to a special session on March 8 to act on LRB-6095, which lays out ways to allocate nearly $1.7 billion of the excess money.

The bill sets aside $815.7 million for a surplus refund of $150 for each Wisconsin resident, with an additional $150 being awarded for each of their dependents.

The governor is also planning to provide targeted relief for childcare and caregiver costs, and invest nearly $611 million in K-12 education.

Legislative Republicans have been against dipping into the surplus this year, but Evers believes the money is imperative to help Wisconsinites offset inflation increases.

“I don’t care how they [Republicans] decide to justify it, giving the money back, doing the right thing for the people of Wisconsin,” Evers expressed. “They can take credit, we just need to get this done.”

During a visit to La Crosse Wednesday, Evers said he would be willing to negotiate the plan with Republicans, as long as there’s a commitment to immediately use the funding.

“There’s a bottom line that we should be getting this money out of the coffers and into people’s hands as quickly as possible,” Evers said. “A lot of this is about mitigating the impact of inflationary forces on our folks.”

The plan would also provide $111 million for the University of Wisconsin system, and $28 million for the Wisconsin Technical College System.

