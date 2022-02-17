Advertisement

Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

The fire was ruled accidental. Its origin was “fireplace-related,” according to the state police fire marshal. (WFMZ, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOFUNDME, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WFMZ Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - A Pennsylvania couple is dealing with an unthinkable tragedy, having lost all four of their children, ages 2 to 7, to a house fire that also killed the children’s maternal grandmother.

Carlos and Markie Ribera remember their daughter, Kathryn, as a leader.

“I always told her that someday, she was going to lead people, and maybe she’s doing it right now, through all of this,” Markie Ribera said.

Kathryn and her three brothers – Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a house fire last Thursday night in Polk Township, Pennsylvania. The children were between the ages of 2 and 7. Their maternal grandmother, 53-year-old Rosemarie LaBarre, also died in the fire.

Markie Ribera says LaBarre, who was a middle school teacher, tried to save her grandchildren.

“Had she not tried to get them out of the house, she’d probably still be alive. But she just loves our babies as much as we do, and so she got to usher them into the gates of Heaven,” she said.

Since that horrible day, the Riberas have not had to deal with this tragedy alone. Support has poured in from the community, including a GoFundMe that has raised more than $120,000.

“People have shown us love beyond measure,” Markie Ribera said.

Just three days after the fire, the couple hosted a virtual church service Sunday through the House on the Rock Family Church, where Markie Ribera is a pastor. They are trying to move forward in the wake of their devastating loss.

“For myself, I just find comfort that I know where they’re at, I know what they’re doing and I know that one day, we’ll see them again,” Carlos Ribera said.

“It’s not our job to understand it,” Markie Ribera said. “We just have a choice of what to do with it. We can either grow more bitter and harder or we can grow softer and more loving, more like Jesus.”

The fire has been ruled accidental. Its origin was “fireplace-related,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

