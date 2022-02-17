Advertisement

Holmen Police Department investigating payroll scam

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Holmen Police Department says they are investigating a payroll scam that is affecting several people in their area.

According to a social post by the Holmen Police Department, the suspect, who is not yet known, is using fake email addresses, and pretending to be an employee of the targeted businesses asking to have their direct deposit information changed. The suspects in this type of scam will request the direct deposit change forms and will submit them with fake voided checks.

The Holmen Police Department says that they are seeing these type of incidents occur to the private and government sectors. They recommend in their social post for people to come up with an extra step of verification when changing direct deposit information in efforts to avoid money landing into the wrong hands.

