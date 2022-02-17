Advertisement

Kleefisch used to believe Biden won Wisconsin, now won’t say

The former Lt. Governor also picked up Scott Walker’s endorsement M
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate for employers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch said five months ago that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin.

Now, however, she is dodging the question while awaiting the results of pending Republican-led investigations into the 2020 election.

“Yes (biden) was declared the winner in Wisconsin. The question is whether he won fairly or not. That she cannot say,” her campaign spokesperson Alec Zimmerman told the Associated Press.

Kleefisch’s change in position on Biden’s win comes as other Republican candidates in the governor’s race have questioned the win and one, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, has tried unsuccessfully to award the state’s Electoral College votes to Donald Trump.

Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that’s withstood recounts, lawsuits, a nonpartisan review by the Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

On Thursday, Kleefisch picked up a prominent endorsement - from her former boss. One-time governor Scott Walker threw his support behind his lieutenant governor, describing her as a “leader, a true conservative, and a fighter.”

He added that she was an early member of the Tea Party Movement more than a decade ago and recounted that to secure her spot next to Walker’s side, she had to defeat a candidate Walker said was backed by “Capitol insiders.”

In 2018, Walker lost the governor’s office to its current occupant, Gov. Tony Evers, who Kleefisch is hoping to take on this November.

