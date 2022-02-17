La Crosse universities discuss test optional admission policies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For decades, first-year students at Viterbo University have been required to submit either an ACT or SAT score for admission.

Admissions Director Brian Weber recalls Viterbo considered eliminating the requirement as far back as 2015, saying class rank and high school GPA are the best indicators of student success.

The pandemic caused the university to temporarily pause the need for standardized test scores, and Weber says there have been promising results.

“From this year-and-a-half we’ve had since then, GPAs didn’t go down,” Weber explained. “They actually went up a little bit, and so we felt pretty good about looking at this and saying maybe we can make this permanent.”

Viterbo officially announced last week that ACT and SAT test scores will no longer be required for admission.

Weber believes the altered policy opens the door for a wider pool of students.

“Being test optional for us, we know we’re achieving better equity and access,” Weber said. “In Wisconsin, we’ve got a lot of rural students, and they don’t have access to testing centers in the same way.”

The UW System is also test optional, but only through the 2024-25 school year.

As a result, Sam Pierce with the UW La Crosse Admissions Office says staff have taken a more cumulative approach to the admission process.

“We look at more than just test scores, we look at more than just transcripts, we look at a comprehensive review of their application as a whole student,” Pierce detailed. “That includes their extra-curriculars, their involvement in high school, and a lot of other factors that we consider.”

Still, Pierce doesn’t think students should stop taking the tests altogether.

“Some schools haven’t gone test optional,” Pierce said. “If students are in their junior, senior year and ask should I take this, we always encourage them to take it.”

The decision to completely remove test scores as requirements of the UW System would have to come from System Administration and the Board of Regents.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.