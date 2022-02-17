Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument

Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Van de Riet and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his neighbor with a sledgehammer and baseball bat following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a home in Morristown about an assault Friday. Upon arriving, Justin McKee, 42, reportedly told officers he had a fight with his neighbor, Michael Greene.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until the hammer broke. Then, he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
37-year-old Paul Marshall of Hudson is charged with homicide in the death of his 7-week-old...
Hudson man charged with homicide in infant’s death
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for former officer Kim Potter

Latest News

A wife donated part of her liver to her husband, saving his life.
Wife donates half of liver to save husband’s life
East Troy man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket.
Walworth Co. man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket
Since the tracking devices were launched last April, the Phoenix Police Department has seen...
Law enforcement concerned with Apple security as more people tracked with AirTags
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules