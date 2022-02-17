Advertisement

Opposition from GOP senator threatens Biden judicial pick

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s judicial nominee in Wisconsin has surprised Democrats and is providing the latest test to the Senate tradition of letting home state senators block district court judges from advancing.

William S. Pocan, a trial court judge in Milwaukee County, was scheduled to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

But those plans were scuttled after Johnson said he could not support Pocan and he looked forward to working with Biden on selecting a suitable replacement.  

The White House and Democrats point out that Johnson included Pocan among four candidates that he could support back in June.

