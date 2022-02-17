UWEC to drop mask mandate March 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (UWEC) students and staff will soon no longer be required to mask up indoors on campus.

The decision comes after University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday the entire system would no longer require masks indoors. Each campus can remove its mandate between March 1 and the beginning of spring break.

At UWEC, officials also say the COVID-19 situation has improved.

“Now things have changed to a point where, along with the UW-System and are other campuses, we’re able to change our protocol,” UWEC Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Grace Crickette said.

She said the university consulted public health officials before making its decision.

She added UWEC can reinstitute a mask mandate if case counts surge.

“We’ve cases flatten, go up, and we know that that’s always a possibility,” Crickette said.

How do students feel about Wednesday’s announcement? Some said they’re excited while others are concerned.

“I think it’ll be definitely a change of pace. There would be many new things that we can do that we weren’t able to do and I think it was definitely something we did need as a campus,” UWEC freshman Oliver Espinoza said.

“The pandemic is not done. We’re still in the pandemic so I feel like this going to rise up the numbers again and I feel like it’s going to be unsafe to be on campus again,” UWEC senior Bella Sackey said.

Sackey said she will try to avoid indoor common spaces after the mandate expires. When inside, she’ll still wear her mask.

Crickette said she understands people’s concerns. That’s why the university is providing free N95 and KN95 masks to all students who want them.

“We’re also providing them with training and we’re also having a fit-testing program,” she said.

Crickette said students have already received an email detailing how to sign up.

She also said the university is recommending mask wearing despite the mandate going away.

UW-Stout and UW-River Falls also announced Wednesday they’ll be ending their mask mandates March 11.

Chippewa Valley Technical College announced Wednesday masks would be optional on campus starting Thursday.

