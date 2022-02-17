WAGNER TAILS: Ryan and Bella

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - After being abandoned at another shelter, Ryan is now available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society. This 11-year-old cat is described as a sweet boy who loves attention and playing with toys.

Ryan is on a special diet to help prevent urinary crystals, but that’s quite common with older males, and he seems to be doing just fine with it. This senior cat is tired of moving around, and just wants a place to call home.

As an added incentive, the Clark County Humane Society is running its “Purrfect Love” promotion throughout the month February, which means there are no adoption fees for cats and kittens.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. You can also call 715-743-4550 or email if you need more information.

--

Energetic and athletic. That’s how staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs describe Bella.

She came to Bob’s House after her owner became ill, and could no longer take care of her. This 8 to 9-year-old dachshund loves going for walks, even on cold winter days.

Bella loves toys and playing fetch, but her favorite activity might be destroying toys. Bella needs someone who will be patient and work with her on developing proper potty and barking habits.

She is pretty good with other dogs as long as they don’t come between her and her toys. Let’s help this happy girl find her happy home. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. If you have questions, you can call 715-878-4505 or email.

