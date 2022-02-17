Advertisement

Walworth Co. man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

East Troy man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket.
East Troy man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket.(Wisconsin Lottery)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County man won big this week, scoring $1 million from a scratch-off ticket he bought.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday that Kenneth Spaight received the top prize from the “Marvelous Millions” instant scratch game. The man bought the ticket at Cornerstone Filling Station at S101 W34414 County Road LO in Eagle.

The East Troy man is the first top prize winner in the $30 instant scratch game, which debuted at the end of November 2021.

The owner of the store, Renee Gavers, said the “Marvelous Millions” game and other lottery tickets are popular items at her store and in her family.

“My husband loves the ‘Marvelous Millions’ game,” Gavers said. “This is fantastic for the winner. We sell a lot of Lottery games. It’s very exciting to sell a million-dollar ticket.”

The game offers 11 different prizes, ranging from $30 to $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1:3:4.

The Wisconsin Lottery noted two big prizes remain in the game as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
37-year-old Paul Marshall of Hudson is charged with homicide in the death of his 7-week-old...
Hudson man charged with homicide in infant’s death
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for former officer Kim Potter

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
UW Health: COVID-19 vaccinations for youngest eligible kids plummets
Larry Heagle
Larry Heagle (2/17/22)
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Kleefisch used to believe Biden won Wisconsin, now won’t say