WMC Poll: Wisconsin businesses plan big wage hikes in clamor for new workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in Wisconsin can expect to see their paychecks get a little fatter in the coming year as businesses that are desperate for workers compete to attract new talent, the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey found.

The survey, commissioned by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), found more than 80 percent of companies expected to increase their wages in 2022 by three percent or more. Its president and CEO, Kurt Bauer, put it plainly, “Wages are rising much faster than they have in recent memory.”

“Wisconsin does not have enough people to fill the jobs we have available, and that creates an aggressive competition for talent,” he continued. Bauer also noted that companies aren’t just using higher wages to get people to come on board. He also points to other strategies, including sign-on bonuses and greater work flexibility.

While the three-percent figure demonstrated the breadth of companies turning to higher wages for recruiting, researchers described the number of respondents saying they would increase pay by at least four percent even “more notabl(e).”

Roughly a third of employers responded they planned to raise wages by four percent or more this year. That more than triples the nine percent who checked the same box in the survey taken at this time last year, the WMC points out. It did add that the pressure for finding new workers was heating up last year as the days got warmer. By the time its Summer 2021 survey rolled around, approximately a quarter of employers were ready to raise pay by that much.

Employer Optimism

WMC contrasted the responses about increasing wages, which it called an indicator of a strong economy, with others about declining confidence in the overall economy.

Just over half of Wisconsin businesses (53%) rated the state economy as strong, a five-point drop since the summertime survey. They were less certain about the national economy with just under four in 10 employers surveyed calling it strong.

Businesses may be split nearly down the middle on where the state economy stands right now, they exhibit much greater optimism regarding where it is going.

“Wisconsin’s business community is cautiously optimistic about the economy moving forward,” added Bauer. “While employers are still confident in their own businesses, historic inflation, supply chain challenges and a persistent workforce shortage are clearly impacting their outlook in 2022.”

Nearly two-thirds of them expect good or moderate growth over the next six months, quintupling the number of employers saying the same thing last summer (65% vs. 13%). A third of employers expected the Wisconsin economy to remain flat for the next two quarters, while the remaining three percent forecasted a decline.

How the Survey Worked

WMC said the biennial survey was conducted over the previous three weeks. For it, researchers talked to 265 employers in Wisconsin that it says makes up a representative sample of its members and represents businesses of all sizes, industries, and geographic locations.

Monday’s results were the first of three that will be generated from the poll. The second one, dedicated to supply chain and inflation, and the final report, about state and federal public policies, will be released at a later date.

