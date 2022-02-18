Advertisement

Assembly OKs bill limiting powers to close select businesses

(Brittney Ermon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that limits government officials’ ability to close select businesses in an emergency.

The legislation would block any government official from declaring a business essential or nonessential. It also would mandate that any regulation on businesses imposed during an emergency would have to be applied to all businesses uniformly regardless of the type of business or the product or service it offers.

The measure comes in response to an executive order Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued in March 2020 ordering nonessential businesses to close as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

The bill goes next to the state Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Latest News

Golden Apple
Golden Apple Award: Meta Miske - ECASD (2/18/22)
"I love being in HR because I get to work with an amazing team and I also get to support our...
ECASD Human Resources Generalist honored with Golden Apple award
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/18/22)
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale ends in one week
ss
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2