Advertisement

City of Eau Claire preparing for city manager candidate interviews

The City Council anticipates to convene for a closed session deliberation and possible hiring...
The City Council anticipates to convene for a closed session deliberation and possible hiring decision on February 25th.(WEAU)
By WEAU STAFF
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is preparing for the community to meet with the city manager candidates next week.

Stephanie Hirsch and David Solberg are scheduled for a two day interview with Eau Claire City Council, city staff, and community panels.

An opportunity for the community to meet with each candidate in a less formal setting at fire station #2 is also planned for February 22nd.

The City Council anticipates to convene for a closed session deliberation and possible hiring decision on February 25th.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Latest News

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at approximately...
Lake Hallie Police Department makes 2 drug related arrests
He was identified as a suspect in the homicide case in November of 2019, and was also sought...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in La Crosse homicide case
Several people arrested after $5,000 worth of drugs seized in busts
The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix...
Evers signs sports betting deal at Potawatomi facilities