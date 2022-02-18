City of Eau Claire preparing for city manager candidate interviews

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is preparing for the community to meet with the city manager candidates next week.

Stephanie Hirsch and David Solberg are scheduled for a two day interview with Eau Claire City Council, city staff, and community panels.

An opportunity for the community to meet with each candidate in a less formal setting at fire station #2 is also planned for February 22nd.

The City Council anticipates to convene for a closed session deliberation and possible hiring decision on February 25th.

