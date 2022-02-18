Advertisement

DNR asking people to report locations of black bear dens

The Wisconsin DNR says research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each...
The Wisconsin DNR says research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each den, such as the sex, weight, and body measurements of the sow as well as cubs.(wsaw)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report any black bear den locations that they come across in Wisconsin.

They request the public’s reporting as it would support a new research study.

The release from the Wisconsin DNR says the research is conducted by the department’s Office of Applied Science. The Wisconsin DNR says the study will analyze reported dens and generate estimates of reproductive rates of black bears within each bear management zone. These estimates are said to improve the accuracy of the population models for those zones. The Wisconsin DNR says in the release that public reporting of bear dens will boost the study’s success and the accuracy of the black bear population model.

The DNR’s Office of Applied Sciences is said to begin research at the end of February and will continue until collaring goals are met. The Wisconsin DNR says research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each den, such as the sex, weight, and body measurements of the sow as well as cubs.

You can learn more on their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/18/22)
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people of the dangers of throwing...
Wisconsin DNR gives safety tips ahead of National Battery Day
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Wisconsin DHS: 183 children have gotten rare COVID associated illness, 1 death reported
Dream Backyard Grand Giveaway (thanks to Green Oasis, County Materials Corporation & Lampert...
Home & Garden Show returns for 2022