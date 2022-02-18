DNR asking people to report locations of black bear dens

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report any black bear den locations that they come across in Wisconsin.

They request the public’s reporting as it would support a new research study.

The release from the Wisconsin DNR says the research is conducted by the department’s Office of Applied Science. The Wisconsin DNR says the study will analyze reported dens and generate estimates of reproductive rates of black bears within each bear management zone. These estimates are said to improve the accuracy of the population models for those zones. The Wisconsin DNR says in the release that public reporting of bear dens will boost the study’s success and the accuracy of the black bear population model.

The DNR’s Office of Applied Sciences is said to begin research at the end of February and will continue until collaring goals are met. The Wisconsin DNR says research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each den, such as the sex, weight, and body measurements of the sow as well as cubs.

