ECASD Human Resources Generalist honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and WEAU are proud to award each of the 20 schools in the district with a Golden Apple award. There is also one for districtwide roles, those who support all of the school buildings and have a direct impact on every staff member and student. The 2022 award at the ECASD District Administration building going to Meta Miske.

Meta is an Human Resources Generalist that helps the staff with so many things including big life changes and always does it with a smile. A graduate of the school district, Miske is a huge asset to our schools.

“I particularly love being in HR because I get to work with an amazing team and I also get to support our staff in the buildings. So every time I help a teacher I know that I’m helping a whole classroom of students so we as a district are so strong as a family and community. This year particularly I’m working with our COVID paid leave benefit so employees that have had a tough year, everyone’s been working so hard and they are impacted by COVID, I get to work with them and help them try to make life a little big easier,” says Miske.

Human Resources Executive assistant Hannah Jones says Meta is the ultimate team player.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I know, she’s a calm presence in our office, especially in the past couple of years which have been a really crazy time. She’s everybody’s friend, everyone can go to her with any problems, she’s easy to work with, she’s a huge asset to our district,” says Jones.

Meta Miske and the ECASD Administration will receive $1,000 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and will be honored at the Golden Apple awards banquet on April 14th.

