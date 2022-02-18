Advertisement

ECFD responds to structure fire, several dogs removed safely

There were no reported injuries, and several dogs were able to be removed safely from the home.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, at 6:52 a.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 820 Oxford Avenue. The fire was called in by someone passing by the home, who then woke the residents up to evacuate the home. The residents put most of the fire out before the fire departments arrival.

The release from the Eau Claire Fire Department says upon fire crews’ arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the two-story home. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire and contain the damage to the exterior as well as the first floor of the home.

The damage from the fire is estimated at $20,000.

The release says the cause of the fire is under investigation. 16 personnel responded along with two command vehicles, one rescue/medical vehicle, and four engine/trucks.

