Advertisement

Evers signs sports betting deal at Potawatomi facilities

The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix...
The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix Chippewa.(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a deal allowing wagers on sports and other events at the Forest County Potawatomi’s tribal casinos. The governor’s office and tribal Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. announced Friday the state and the Potawatomi have amended the tribe’s gaming compact to allow for event wagering. The deal is still subject to U.S. Department of the Interior approval. The tribe hopes to open a sports book venue at its Milwaukee hotel and casino by the end of the year. The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix Chippewa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Latest News

Consumer alert
Fond du Lac UPS Store worker prevents victim from losing thousands in scam
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/18/22)
The Wisconsin DNR says research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each...
DNR asking people to report locations of black bear dens
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people of the dangers of throwing...
Wisconsin DNR gives safety tips ahead of National Battery Day