Home & Garden Show returns for 2022

If you’re looking to renovate, build or landscape this spring, the Home & Garden Show is the place to kickstart those ideas.
HOME & GARDEN SHOW #1
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are looking for an excuse to escape the cold temperatures and to set your sights on spring, the Home & Garden Show is the place to do.

And those home projects you’ve been waiting to start? The three-day even gives you access to more than 120 businesses looking to help you get started.

The 43rd annual show hosted by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will be held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza.

Chippewa Valley HBA executives and members of the Home & Garden Show join Hello Wisconsin live Friday to outline what’s in store this year.

Friday, Feb. 18 1pm – 8pm

Saturday, Feb. 19 9am – 5pm

Sunday, Feb. 20 10 a.m. – 4p.m

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 and children 12 and under are free. On Friday, seniors and veterans receive $1 off at the door.

For a full list of the weekends events and vendors, see here.

