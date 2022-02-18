Advertisement

Lake Hallie Police Department makes 2 drug related arrests

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at approximately...
According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at approximately 10:35 p.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign in addition to suspended registration, in the parking lot of the Badger Motel, 2997 S. Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested and given recommended charges after authorities conducted a traffic stop Thursday in Lake Hallie.

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at 10:35 p.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign in addition to a suspended registration. The stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Badger Motel, 2997 S. Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie.

The Lake Hallie Police Department says in the release that the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Ruth Wallace of Boyceville, was the registered owner of the vehicle and was on active probation. Authorities found suspected methamphetamine concealed inside of the vehicle.

The release notes the passenger, 61-year-old Douglas Wulf of Chippewa Falls, had an active warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine from Chippewa County.

Authorities arrested Wallace and Wulf. Authorities found additional suspected methamphetamine on Wulf.

The release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says Wallace is given recommended charges for possession of methamphetamine and a department of corrections probation violation along with citations for various traffic violations. Wulf is given recommended charges for the outstanding failure to appear warrant, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Latest News

The City Council anticipates to convene for a closed session deliberation and possible hiring...
City of Eau Claire preparing for city manager candidate interviews
He was identified as a suspect in the homicide case in November of 2019, and was also sought...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in La Crosse homicide case
Several people arrested after $5,000 worth of drugs seized in busts
The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix...
Evers signs sports betting deal at Potawatomi facilities