Lake Hallie Police Department makes 2 drug related arrests

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested and given recommended charges after authorities conducted a traffic stop Thursday in Lake Hallie.

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at 10:35 p.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign in addition to a suspended registration. The stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Badger Motel, 2997 S. Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie.

The Lake Hallie Police Department says in the release that the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Ruth Wallace of Boyceville, was the registered owner of the vehicle and was on active probation. Authorities found suspected methamphetamine concealed inside of the vehicle.

The release notes the passenger, 61-year-old Douglas Wulf of Chippewa Falls, had an active warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine from Chippewa County.

Authorities arrested Wallace and Wulf. Authorities found additional suspected methamphetamine on Wulf.

The release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says Wallace is given recommended charges for possession of methamphetamine and a department of corrections probation violation along with citations for various traffic violations. Wulf is given recommended charges for the outstanding failure to appear warrant, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

