Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in La Crosse homicide case

He was identified as a suspect in the homicide case in November of 2019, and was also sought for his role in a shooting in March of 2019.(WEAU)
By WEAU STAFF
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man found guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shavonte Thompson, now 30-years-old, was identified as a suspect in a homicide case in Nov. of 2019, and was also sought for his role in a shooting in March of 2019. Javier Hall is the victim that lost his life in Nov. 2019.

After warrants were issued in March and Nov. of 2019, Thompson was arrested in Jan. of 2020 in Peoria, Ill. and held on a $1 million cash bond. The Court found him guilty in November, 2021.

On Feb. 18, 2022 the Court sentenced him to life in prison without parole with credit for 770 days, and he must pay restitution.

La Crosse Police identify suspect in homicide case, arrest warrant issued
Suspect in La Crosse homicide investigation arrested following ten month search
Man found guilty in 2019 La Crosse homicide case

