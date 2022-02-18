State of the City address: Eau Claire’s 2021 highlights and what’s to come

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Eggs and Issues meeting Friday morning. During the meeting, the city of Eau Claire presented its yearly State of the City address.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld and Interim Manager Dave Solberg recapped the city’s highlights of 2021 and shared some of the goals accomplished and touched on new goals set for the rest of 2022.

Some of the big topics discusses included the start of the construction of the transfer center, the city’s equity diversity and inclusion program and providing law enforcement with mental health support.

Other talking points featured updates on the High Bridge and various community development projects like adopting policies to allocate affordable housing funds.

Solberg says one the city is looking at for 2022 is attempting to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“The last two years everybody’s lives have been uprooted with Covid-19,” Solberg said. “We’ve had a lot of changes to policies, practices, how we’re able to develop and deliver our services to the public and transitioning into 2022 and trying to chart that course that we hopefully can return to normalcy, providing services like we have provided in the past, but then also provide new services that were desired and ended up being successes during the COVID pandemic that we’d like to continue as well.”

Solberg says some of the city’s other goals for this year feature the successful completion of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library and the transfer center.

He also says the city is looking for a sustainable solution for the warming center to make it a more permanent entity.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.