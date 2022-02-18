Advertisement

State of the City address: Eau Claire’s 2021 highlights and what’s to come

Eau Claire city officials present a recap of highlights of 2021 and goals for 2022
Eau Claire city officials present a recap of highlights of 2021 and goals for 2022(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Eggs and Issues meeting Friday morning. During the meeting, the city of Eau Claire presented its yearly State of the City address.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld and Interim Manager Dave Solberg recapped the city’s highlights of 2021 and shared some of the goals accomplished and touched on new goals set for the rest of 2022.

Some of the big topics discusses included the start of the construction of the transfer center, the city’s equity diversity and inclusion program and providing law enforcement with mental health support.

Other talking points featured updates on the High Bridge and various community development projects like adopting policies to allocate affordable housing funds.

Solberg says one the city is looking at for 2022 is attempting to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“The last two years everybody’s lives have been uprooted with Covid-19,” Solberg said. “We’ve had a lot of changes to policies, practices, how we’re able to develop and deliver our services to the public and transitioning into 2022 and trying to chart that course that we hopefully can return to normalcy, providing services like we have provided in the past, but then also provide new services that were desired and ended up being successes during the COVID pandemic that we’d like to continue as well.”

Solberg says some of the city’s other goals for this year feature the successful completion of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library and the transfer center.

He also says the city is looking for a sustainable solution for the warming center to make it a more permanent entity.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on...
1 person dead, 2 hurt after crash in Dunn County
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Latest News

Authorities say lanes on Highway 29 will be closed for approximately 3 hours due to weather...
Lanes closed temporarily on Highway 29 due to weather conditions
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
Augusta Bridge Creek responded, and mutual aid from Fall Creek, Osseo
Augusta Bridge Creek responds to Augusta mobile home fire
According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at approximately...
Lake Hallie Police Department makes 2 drug related arrests