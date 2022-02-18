Advertisement

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responds to 2-vehicle crash

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Village of La Farge.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Village of La Farge.(KPTV)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF LA FARGE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Village of La Farge.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 16 at 7:58 a.m. a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Ian Smith of rural La Farge failed to stop at a stop sign on West Highland Street in the Village of La Farge. A vehicle traveling south on North Bird Street driven by 36-year-old Dinah Davison of La Farge was not able to veer out of the way.

The release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile passenger in Smith’s vehicle was taken by private vehicle for minor injuries to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

All people involved were wearing seatbelts. Five people were involved, with only the one injury reported.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were La Farge Fire, La Farge EMS, and Blackjack Auto.

