Wisconsin DHS: 183 children have gotten rare COVID associated illness, 1 death reported

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in children.(WAFB)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released its finding regarding the latest data associated with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children.

MIS-C is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children may require intensive care for cardiac and/or respiratory support.

DHS reports 183 children in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with MIS-C, including 33 children diagnosed since Jan. 1, 2022. The report also states several have been diagnosed with MIS-C despite being fully vaccinated.

DHS says one child diagnosed with MIS-C has died. The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.

