Wisconsin DNR gives safety tips ahead of National Battery Day

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -National Battery Day is on Feb. 18.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people of the dangers of throwing away used batteries as well as electronics into the trash. The release by the Wisconsin DNR says that many batteries, especially powerful lithium-ion batteries in small electronics, can hold a considerable charge even when they no longer provide sufficient energy to power a device.

The DNR notes in the release that when these batteries are damaged, it is possible they can spark or react in ways that could lead to a fire.

“When you put electronics or rechargeable batteries in your recycling or trash container, you’re putting workers at risk,” Chris Blan, Brown County Resource Recovery Technician, said. “Taking batteries or electronics to a drop-off site may be an extra step, but it’s really important.”

The Wisconsin DNR says select batteries, such as single-use alkaline batteries, are safe to put in the trash. Sarah Murray, DNR E-Cycle Wisconsin Coordinator, says it’s important to understand which batteries you have and how to store and dispose of them.

“With so many devices in our homes powered by so many different shapes and types of batteries, we know it can be confusing,” Murray said. “We want to help everyone understand how to identify their batteries and where you can recycle batteries and electronics.”

Learn more here about how you can be proactive.

